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LIVE | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 177 | 21 Sept 2026

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  • SABC News
SABC News

Taxi boss and businessman Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni returns to the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria for cross-examination.

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