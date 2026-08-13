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LIVE: Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 158

  • Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
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  • SABC News
SABC News

The Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, also known as the Madlanga Commission, continues to hear witness testimony.

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