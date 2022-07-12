Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans, is visiting Potchefstroom in the North West province for strategic consultations with the Provincial Government and Military Veterans associations.

The meeting is set to provide the necessary platform for the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans to assess progress achieved by both the National and the North West provincial governments in particular, through this collaborative effort, in addressing the challenges faced by the Military Veterans.

