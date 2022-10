Renowned scholar Professor Patrick Lumumba delivers a memorial lecture on reggae musician Lucky Dube at the University of Mpumalanga, Mbombela campus on Saturday morning.

The lecture takes place before the South African Traditional Music Awards to be held at the Mbombela stadium on Saturday evening.

Dube was gunned down during a robbery in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg in October 2007.

Livestream below: