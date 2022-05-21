KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala gives latest update on torrential rains in KwaZulu-Natal

The South African Weather Service has issued a level 10 warning for strong torrential rains, flooding and mudslides in some coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal.

This is the highest adverse weather warning, and it comes as dangerous flash floods risk hitting already drenched areas across the province.

Meanwhile, latest reports suggest that heavy rains have already hit areas such as uThongathi in the north coast.

But to get a better sense of the situation currently, we are now joined by the Premier of the province Sihle Zikalala.

