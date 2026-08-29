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LIVE | Justice Fikile Mokgohloa funeral

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  • SABC News
SABC News

The late Justice Fikile Mokgohloa, who served as a judge in the Supreme Court of Appeal from 2019, will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category Two.

Justice Mokgohloa died at the age of 65 due to an illness.

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