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LIVE | Julius Mkhwanazi, four others appear in court for murder

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  • SABC News
SABC News

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others appear in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court after their arrest in connection with the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

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