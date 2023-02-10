LIVE | Julius Malema’s press conference following the SONA
Image: SABC News
Related Posts
Most Viewed
- 24hrs
- Week
- Month
- Green comet to be visible from SA next week
- SA Weather Service warns of maximum temperatures in Cape Town
- Weather Service issues severe weather warnings for parts of Eastern Cape, Gauteng
- VIDEO | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his annual State of the Nation Address
- VIDEO: Mabuza resigns as SA Deputy President
- Parts of the Northern Cape to be exempted from rolling blackouts
- Green comet to be visible from SA next week
- Registration at Unisa closes on Friday, but management says no need to panic
- VIDEO | St Benedict College’s Matric learner gets 11 distinctions
- Limpopo matriculant from child-headed household attains diploma pass
- VIDEO | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his annual State of the Nation Address
- LIVE | SONA 2023 : Red Carpet
- Malema slams use of police to remove EFF MPs from the Chamber
- President Ramaphosa to appoint a Minister of Electricity
- VIDEO: Ramaphosa declares a state of disaster to address electricity crisis