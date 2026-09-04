LIVE: Judgment in the case against Bafana Mahungela

Judgment in the case against Bafana Mahungela, the man accused of kidnapping and killing former teacher Kirsten Kluyts in 2023, is expected to be handed down at the High Court in Johannesburg.

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