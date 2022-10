The High Court in Pietermaritzburg will rule on whether or not to postpone former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal corruption trial.

This is pending Zuma’s application for leave to appeal in the Constitutional Court against Judge Piet Koen’s dismissal of his special plea for the recusal of lead prosecutor, Advocate Billy Downer.

Zuma will know if his fraud and corruption case will proceed amid his application for leave to appeal in the Constitutional Court.

LIVE STREAM: