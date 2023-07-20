The Gauteng government is briefing the media on Wednesday’s explosion beneath Bree Street in Johannesburg’s CBD that claimed the life of one person. The cause of the explosion, which caused minibus taxis and other vehicles to overturn, remains a mystery.

LIVE STREAM:

