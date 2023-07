Gauteng authorities brief the media on the Johannesburg CBD explosion at 12H00. One person died and 48 others were injured after an explosion ripped through Bree Street on Wednesday.

Search and rescue personnel are looking for a child who went missing amid last night’s suspected gas explosion in Johannesburg’s CBD. Commissioner of the Gauteng Police Service, Elias Mawela, has urged anyone with missing relatives to contact the police.

Livestream: