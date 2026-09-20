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LIVE | IMC briefs the media on Govt’s response to Ekurhuleni murders

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SABC News

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide will provide an update on government’s response to the discovery of murdered women in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

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