President Cyril Ramaphosa is attending an exhibition match between a hand-picked Western Cape 11 and the Palestine National Football team in Athlone, Cape Town.

Hosted by SAFA, the Football 4 Humanity event will be held under the theme, “Peace, Hope and Solidarity”. The first match coincides with the release from prison of former President Nelson Mandela 34 years ago.