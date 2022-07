Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) give an update on the events of July 2021.

South Africa experienced violent civil unrest, mainly in parts of the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, between 8th and 17th July 2021.

The unrest was characterised by social media mobilisation leading to looting, destruction of property and the disruption of economic activity.

