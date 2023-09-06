LIVE: Home Affairs update on development proposals of six busiest land ports of entry
Image: SABC News
Related Posts
Most Viewed
- 24hrs
- Week
- Month
- Women in Limpopo paid to marry Pakistani nationals
- Dr. Nandipha’s case remains unchallenged by the state: Lawyer
- Community members in Limpopo chase out foreigners, accuse them of witchcraft
- BREAKING: Eighteen suspected CIT robbers killed in shoutout with police in Limpopo
- Mkhwebane makes an about-turn about her return to work
- Women in Limpopo paid to marry Pakistani nationals
- Retired official from Durban Solid Waste details how multi-million-rand contracts were awarded
- Marriage Bill clear on age at which girls are allowed to be married: CGE
- Dr. Nandipha’s case remains unchallenged by the state: Lawyer
- Tshwane loses court bid to stop construction of Pretoria North school
- Community members in Limpopo chase out foreigners, accuse them of witchcraft
- Accused 2’s friend makes a u-turn under cross examination in Meyiwa case
- KZN readies for annual reed dance
- KZN teacher in critical condition after being attacked at school
- Five injured in Egoli Gas truck fire in Braamfontein