VIDEO: Home Affairs briefing on Thabo Bester’s ID & passport
Image: SABC News
Related Posts
Most Viewed
- 24hrs
- Week
- Month
- Dr Nandipha’s looks during court appearances under the spotlight
- Experts raise caution over Prime energy drink craze
- NW residents plunged into darkness after burning of power station
- 108-carat ‘fancy intense pink’ diamond discovered in Lesotho
- Dr Nandipha Magudumana, co-accused in Thabo Bester’s escape to apply for bail
- Zimbabwe receives 18 helicopters from Russian Federation
- Man arrested for distributing fake pornographic images of Ramaphosa
- Gauteng Health confirms Hammanskraal cholera outbreak, death-toll at 10
- ANC Vhembe fills posts of deputy chairperson, regional deputy secretary
- Home Affairs Minister to brief media on the issuing of Bester’s passport and ID