Investigations into allegations against Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital have revealed that expectant mothers sleep on the floor.

The findings show that the maternity hospital, in Coronationville, West Rand of Johannesburg, is also unsafe, filthy, and neglected.

The report has further found that at least 40% of the patients are foreign nationals.

The Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla and the Health Ombud Professor Malegapuru Makgoba were briefing the media on Tuesday on the findings of an investigation conducted into allegations against Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

Live stream below:



Disciplinary proceedings

The Health Ombud Professor Makgoba has recommended that disciplinary proceedings be initiated against the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi.

The CEO was not working full-time at the hospital for 182 days. The CEO has since been moved to the health offices in Gauteng.

“We felt that the current CEO should be taken into account to deal with how she dealt with her leave arrangements. That’s for the DC inquiry to handle but we feel that is an administrative issue that should be dealt with. We cannot find a political solution. And then there’s a lady who was in charge of the theatre. The hospital ran short of the medication that is used to prepare for adnominal surgery and she decided to create her concoction.”