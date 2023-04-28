The Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says that government can account for all the people that were part of the entourage that arrived with United Arab Emirates President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his family.

The group landed in the Eastern Cape, causing a public uproar about compliance with South Africa’s immigration laws.

During a media briefing on Friday afternoon in Pretoria, Ntshaveni says that the visit is consistent with international diplomatic standards and that it was lawful.

“The public discussion on the visit by his highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his entourage, has generated a range of insinuations that suggested that something improper unfolded in the Eastern Cape’s preparation for this visit- by a prestigious guest to our country. This visit has been possible, with the diligence and integrity required of the government – as we interact with people from all walks of life, including the people of the standing of the president of the UAE.”

