Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appears before parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) on former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter’s allegations of corruption, theft, maladministration, sabotage, lack of consequence management, cartels and other financial irregularities at the power utility.
