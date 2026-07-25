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LIVE | Funeral service for veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi

  • The funeral of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi held in Polokwane, Limpopo today.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

The funeral of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi is being held in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Sebogodi died last Wednesday following complications related to diabetes.

LIVESTREAM | Funeral service for veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi

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