Home | Home | Politics LIVE: First sitting of the National Council of Provinces Image Credits : SABC News SABC 15 June 2024, 09:51 [SAST] 🔊 Listen to this Reading Time: < 1 minuteFifty four permanent delegates will be sworn-in at the National Council of Provinces this morning. Live Stream: First sitting of the National Council of Provinces Author SABC View all posts MOST READ RELATED STORIES MK unlikely to stop National Assembly’s first sitting 11 June 2024, 9:45 AM Boy Mamabolo threatens to interdict swearing-in of Limpopo MPs 5 June 2024, 12:42 PM BELA Bill will create conductive learning environments: Activitst 19 May 2024, 7:28 AM Parties to challenge current form of Electoral Matters Amendment Bill 20 March 2024, 6:16 AM