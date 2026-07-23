LIVE: Fannie Nkosi appears before Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court

Suspended Organised Crime United Sergeant Fannie Nkosi is appearing at the Thohoyandou magistrate court on charges of defeating and obstructing the court of justice.

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