Home | Home | Politics VIDEO | EFF media briefing Image Credits : EFF CARD Dinilohlanga Mekuto 13 June 2024, 18:04 [SAST] 🔊 Listen to this Reading Time: < 1 minuteThe Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) media briefing on how it has approached coalition talks. EFF media briefing: Author Dinilohlanga Mekuto View all posts MOST READ RELATED STORIES EFF’s application regarding members’ removal during SONAs dismissed 11 June 2024, 2:14 PM Parties request Zondo to appoint a retired judge for GNU 9 June 2024, 9:30 AM ‘ANC appears indecisive on which parties to enter coalition with’ 8 June 2024, 12:00 PM DA leader says party will consider GNU compromise 8 June 2024, 11:32 AM