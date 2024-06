Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Western Cape High Court hears a bid by EFF leader Julius Malema and senior EFF MPs to invalidate their suspension from Parliament. Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu, Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini and Sinawo Tambo, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Vuyani Pambo were suspended without pay for 30 days after they were found guilty of contempt of Parliament in a disciplinary process by the Powers and Privileges Committee.

LIVE STREAM: