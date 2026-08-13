LIVE: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla terrorism trial

The trial of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, former MK Party MP, resumes in the Durban High Court. Zuma-Sambudla faces charges under the Terrorism Act related to the 2021 July unrest.

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