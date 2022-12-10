Former statistician General Dr Pali Lehohla is delivering the 16th Chief Albert Luthuli Memorial Lecture.

The theme for this year’s Lecture is “Modelling the path to a better life for all: A Roadmap to peace and stability for a new generation in South Africa.”

This year’s lecture is intended to provide a platform for public engagement and reflection on South Africa’s society’s socio-economic status; the visualisation of an aspired future that embraces all South Africans and the path to achieving this future.

