Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s legal representative has argued before the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein, that she was extradited and not deported back to South Africa.

Senior Counsel Advocate, Anton Katz argues that his client was extradited which is unlawful based on international law standards and policies. He further tells the court that Magudumana was handed over to the South African government by Tanzania officials in a disguised extradition.

Katz says, according to the definition of deportation, there’s no handing over process, it only applies in an extradition process.

Magudumana launched an urgent application to request the court to order her arrest in Tanzania as unlawful.

