Deputy President David Mabuza addresses military veterans in Mahikeng in the North West. He is doing so in his capacity as the chairperson of the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans.

Military veterans across the country have been crying foul about poor socio-economic support and not receiving their pension and benefits. The task team has already held engagements in Limpopo, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

Deputy President David Mabuza addresses military veterans