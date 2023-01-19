LIVE | NSC not intended to prepare pupils for life outside education system: Mweli
Image: SABC News
Related Posts
Most Viewed
- 24hrs
- Week
- Month
- EFF calls for arrest of CEO of logistics company which owns the gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg
- Big Nuz’s only surviving member struggling to come to terms with Mampintsha’s passing
- Driver of gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg arrested, families of victims distraught
- 32-year-old Tebogo Mokwene from North West crowned best maths teacher in the country
- Female circumcision practice thriving in Eastern Cape
- VIDEO | St Benedict College’s Matric learner gets 11 distinctions
- VIDEO: We are celebrating the best of the best: Motshekga
- Year 2022 proved to be a tough year for matric learners
- Concerns over allegations that ANC caucus summoned Eskom executives to testify
- COSAS criticises the late release of matric results