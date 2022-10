The Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, and the Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to give an update on measures taken to fight corruption within the department and road traffic entities at a media briefing.

They will be joined by the Chief Executive Officer of the Road Traffic and Management Corporation (RTMC).

The SIU made findings and recommendations with regard to Driving Licensing and Testing Centers (DLTC) and other entities which are being implemented.

Live stream below: