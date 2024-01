Reading Time: < 1 minute

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen announces action to be taken against Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande, regarding corruption allegations involving the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

A damning report by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) details claims of kickback payments to Nzimande and the SA Communist Party (SACP) by service providers contracted by NSFAS.

