Defence lawyer Charles Mnisi for the accused three is cross-examining state witness Mthokozisi Thwala.

Thwala, a close friend of Senzo Meyiwa was one of those present when Meyiwa was shot.

The trial was postponed yesterday as the interpreter was unavailable. Five men are currently on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana soccer star.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while at girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

