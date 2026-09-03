LIVE: Court hears review application of the Section 89 report

The Western Cape High Court hears the review application of the Section 89 Independent Panel report. The application was brought by President Cyril Ramaphosa following the Constitutional Court ruling on Phala Phala.

LIVE STREAM:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>