LIVE | Court delivers judgment in Ramaphosa’s impeachment halt bid

The Western Cape High Court will deliver judgment on an urgent application that was brought by President Cyril Ramaphosa to halt the impeachment committee from its work pending the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel Report.

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