Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is commemorating its 50th-anniversary of the 1973 Durban Workers’ Strike.

It was part of a series of labour disputes and worker-led demonstrations held in Durban in 1973.

African workers across various sectors deliberately withheld their labour in an attempt to demand higher wages and better working conditions.

Live proceedings below:

COSATU’s 50th anniversary commemoration Part 2