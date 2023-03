Police Minister Bheki Cele and National police Commissioner Fannie Masemola are in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal to inspect and evaluate the state of readiness of operations ahead of the planned protests on Monday.

12:00 LIVE: Cele, Masemola assess KZN readiness ahead of Monday protest

12:05 Everyone who breaks the law will be arrested, says Cele

12:08 Police must uphold and enforce the law, says Cele