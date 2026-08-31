LIVE: ‘Cat’ Matlala, co-accused back in court

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and four others are back in the High Court in Johannesburg for the continuation of a trial within a trial. The main trial has paused to allow for the trial within a trial.

LIVE STREAM:

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