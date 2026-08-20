LIVE: Brown Mogotsi back in court

Self-proclaimed political fixer, Brown Mogotsi is back in court on Thursday. Mogotsi faces charges of defeating the ends of justice, relating to the state alleging that he faked his attempted murder in the shooting of his own car.

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