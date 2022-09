World leaders and royalty from across the globe will bid a final farewell to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The funeral takes place after an official lying-in-state period of four days in which hundreds of thousands queued to file past the casket of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch at London’s historic Westminster Hall.

The coffin will be placed on a gun carriage and pulled by naval personnel to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.

