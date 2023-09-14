Following last week’s delayed payments of social grants, the Ministers of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, and Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, hold a briefing on the cause of the delays and outline measures by both SASSA and Postbank to prevent similar events from recurring in the future.
LIVE: Briefing on delayed social grants payments
