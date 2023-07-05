The African National Congress communicates the outcomes of its national working committee meeting. There are a number of issues the party is expected to address, particularly with the spotlight on how the governing party will respond to the invitation of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for the Brics Summit.
LIVE | Briefing on ANC NWC meeting outcomes
Related Posts
Most Viewed
- 24hrs
- Week
- Month
- Eskom executive accused of sabotage must be charged with treason: SAFTU
- Limpopo’s acting premier calls for unity among the Bapedi royal houses
- Relief at the pumps expected for petrol users
- Solidarity praises groundbreaking Employment Equity Act’s agreement with government
- Komphela joins Swallows as head coach
- Eskom executive accused of sabotage must be charged with treason: SAFTU
- Other doctors have fallen prey to Dr Nandipha, Bester’s schemes: Dr Pashy
- Decision on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits causing confusion: TASA
- ‘Construction mafias’ targeting building material suppliers: Midrand Forum
- Dijana receives heroic welcome from family, friends
- Security guard discovers learner’s body at Garsfontein school
- Mashatile condemns attack on civilians by his VIP protection unit
- FIFA announces massive cash prize for women’s world cup
- Mashatile’s protectors served with suspension letters
- Department of Justice fined R5 million for violating POPIA Act