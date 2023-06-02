International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says the war in one part of the world should not be allowed to divert the developed world from meeting its sustainable development goals. This was part of her opening remarks during the second day of the BRICS Foreign Affairs and International Relations Ministers meeting in Cape Town on Friday.

Stream below:

Several other countries from Africa and the Global South are also attending Friday’s BRICS meeting. Pandor says the world needs to be reminded of the 2030 development goals.

“We cannot let conflict in one part of the world replace ambition to eradicate global poverty as the world’s greatest challenge. so we need to examine how to bring the world’s attention and resources back to this troubling fact.”