Live boxing is back on the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s television and radio stations.

The first boxing tournament to air live on SABC platforms will take place on the 21st of April.

The tournament will be staged at the SABC’s Renaissance Centre in Auckland Park, in Johannesburg.

The first boxing tournament to be staged in two weeks’ time, follows the memorandum of understanding signed between the SABC and Boxing South Africa. The tournament will consist of eight fights.

SABC Sport’s General Manager Keletso Totlhanyo says they are happy to have boxing back.

“We are quite excited as SABC Sport that finally what we signed with Boxing South Africa last year November is kicking in and we’re starting with a tournament that is hosted by a female promoter Joyce Kungwane of TLB. We’re really quite excited that boxing is back on SABC and we will be live on the 21st of April on SABC Sport channel, SABC+, Sabcsport.com”.

The boxing fraternity has welcomed the massive decision to bring the sport of boxing back to the national broadcaster.

The promoter of the first tournament is a woman and it is dubbed celebrating Freedom Month in the ring.

Director of TLB Promotions, Joyce Kungwane says,”Yes it is good news because we’ve been crying. You know that people have been complaining to say but we don’t know the boxers because we don’t get to see them. I mean very few boxers get an opportunity of being seen on other TV’s but this our own. SABC is for us, if they couldn’t deliver it was disadvantaging boxers.”