The South African Football Association, the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture of the Republic of South Africa and the Motsepe Foundation hold a press conference to make an urgent and important announcement related to Banyana Banyana’s departure to participate in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Australia and New Zealand.
LIVE | Banyana Banyana’s Media briefing ahead of departure to the FIFA Women’s World Cup
Image: SABC News
Related Posts
Most Viewed
- 24hrs
- Week
- Month
- Eskom executive accused of sabotage must be charged with treason: SAFTU
- Limpopo’s acting premier calls for unity among the Bapedi royal houses
- Relief at the pumps expected for petrol users
- Solidarity praises groundbreaking Employment Equity Act’s agreement with government
- Komphela joins Swallows as head coach
- Eskom executive accused of sabotage must be charged with treason: SAFTU
- Other doctors have fallen prey to Dr Nandipha, Bester’s schemes: Dr Pashy
- Decision on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits causing confusion: TASA
- ‘Construction mafias’ targeting building material suppliers: Midrand Forum
- Dijana receives heroic welcome from family, friends
- Security guard discovers learner’s body at Garsfontein school
- Mashatile condemns attack on civilians by his VIP protection unit
- FIFA announces massive cash prize for women’s world cup
- Mashatile’s protectors served with suspension letters
- Department of Justice fined R5 million for violating POPIA Act