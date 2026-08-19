LIVE: Alleged murderer Tiffany Meek back in court

The murder, child abuse, defeating the ends of justice and crimen injuria trial of Tiffany Meek resumes in the Johannesburg High Court. Meek is accused of the murder of her son Jayden-Lee Meek in May last year.

LIVE STREAM:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>