LIVE: AKA, Tibz murder case back in court

The pre-trial conference for the murder case of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane returns to the Durban High Court.

LIVE STREAM:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>