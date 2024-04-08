sabc-plus-logo

LIVE: AKA, Tibz murder accused apply for bail

AKA, Tibz murder trial graphic
The bail application of five suspects who are accused of the murders of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane resumes today in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

Live stream below: 

