President Cyril Ramaphosa, cabinet ministers and the KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, meet with business leaders at the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour.

The President will deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

The Conference takes place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, from 15 to 20 May 2022.

Government and the International Labour Organisation are hosting this conference in South Africa for the first time.

Despite progress in many regions, 160 million children are still in child labour.

According to the ILO, numbers are rising and the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to reverse years of progress.

5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour: