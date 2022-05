President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour on Sunday, 15 May 2022.

The Conference takes place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, from 15 to 20 May 2022, with the opening ceremony scheduled for 12h30 on Sunday.

5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour Opening Ceremony: President Cyril Ramaphosa: